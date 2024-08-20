FG, Oxfam warn against gender discrimination in workplace

By Felicia Imohimi

The Federal Government and Oxfam Nigeria have called for equal opportunities for workers, irrespective of gender, and ensured protection against discrimination.

They made the call at the Training of Trainers workshop on Gender Advocacy and Influencing of the Nigeria Workplace Gender Policy (NWPGP) on Tuesday in Abuja, organised by Oxfam Nigeria.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, said the goal of the ministry and Oxfam was to ensure that every worker, regardless of gender, had equal opportunities and was protected against discrimination.

Onyejeocha said the workshop reflected the organisations’ collective commitment to foster gender equality and ensure that, “our workplaces become more inclusive and equitable for all Nigerians.

“This workshop is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to become effective trainers in gender advocacy.

“By the end of this training, participants will understand the principles and objectives of the NWPGP and be capable of advocating for gender equality in various workplace settings,” she said.

Onyejeocha explained that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) had established several conventions that addressed gender equality relevant to Nigeria.

These conventions, according to her, aimed to eliminate gender discrimination, promote equal opportunities, and protect the rights of both men and women in the workplace.

Oxfam Country Director, John Makina, identified the programme as a significant milestone in, “our collective journey towards fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace environment and advancing the future of work across Nigeria”.

Makina, who decried discrimination against women in job allocation in some sectors, described this as inimical to national development.

According to him, gender inequality in the workplace is not peculiar to Nigeria alone but across the globe.

Makina said that as advocates and influencers, they bear the responsibility of shaping policies and practices that actively promoted gender equality and social inclusion.

He further said that the organisation ensured that every individual, irrespective of their gender and social classification, was afforded equal opportunities and protections in the workplace.

“We are here to equip ourselves with the knowledge, skills, and strategies necessary to drive meaningful change through this policy.”

According to him, by empowering ourselves, we, in turn, empower countless others who rely on us to champion their rights and aspirations in the world of work by closing the gender pay gap. (NAN)