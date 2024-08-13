FG, others build capacity of women affairs commissioners

The Federal Government has organised capacity building workshop

for commissioners of women affairs in the 36 states

By Folasade Akpan

The Federal Government has organised capacity building workshop

for commissioners of women affairs in the 36 states of the federation to enhance their performance in governance and decision making.

The two-day workshop, which opened on Tuesday in Abuja, is aimed at enhancing leadership and management competencies for

effective leadership.

The programme is being implemented by the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), in collaboration

with UNWomen and the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria.

Dr Asabe Vilita-Bashir, the Director-General of the centre, said that though women comprised nearly half of the nation’s population,

the gender occupied a disproportionately small percentage of leadership positions in government, business and civil society.

She added that “data from 2015 to July 2024 reveals concerning statistics regarding women in governance and decision-making roles across various states.

“While some states have made commendable progress, others had yet to demonstrate dedicated commitment to this cause.

“This disparity not only lacks equity but also impedes our collective advancement and prosperity.”

She, however, said that the centre’s aspiration for the commissioners was to recommit to championing the inclusion of women,

given their proximity to the grassroots.

Vilita-Bashir said that the commissioners serve as frontline advocates and drivers of women’s empowerment in the country,

playing pivotal roles in shaping policies and initiatives that would uplift women and address the multifaceted challenges they encounter.

Ms Beatrice Eyong, the UNWomen Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said gender inequalities and risks faced by women

and girls in their daily lives are challenges of global concern.

Represented by her Deputy Country Representative, Mr Zephaniah Aura, Eyong said that poverty, exclusion, injustice and under-representation

represent the faces of women and girls globally and that Nigeria was not alone.

She added that “as a global state, one in every 10 women live in extreme poverty and the projections indicate that 342.4 million women and

girls will have not moved out extreme poverty by 2030, unless we shift the current trends.

“The percentages could be higher for countries like Nigeria, where the gap between the poor and the majority poor continues to widen.

“The global picture notwithstanding, Nigeria is not where we want it to be. These challenges manifest in Nigeria due to cumulative

decades of under-investment in priority areas for women and girls.

“Furthermore, harmful culture of priority areas continues to impede the accomplishment and aspirations of our women and girls in Nigeria.”

The Canadian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Jamie Christoff, said that the outcome of the 2023 election highlighted some ongoing challenges.

Represented by the commission’s acting Head of Cooperation, Ms Likezo Karn, the high commissioner said there was limited space for women candidates to be elected and many women faced difficulties retaining their seats.

“These issues remind us of the work that still needs to be done. Today’s workshop is an opportunity for us to learn and collaborate in creating positive environment for women ahead of the 2027 elections.

“By working together, we can ensure that women, including young women and women with disabilities, have the support and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Mrs Abigail Katung, the Lord Mayor of Leeds in United Kingdom, said that the workshop was essentially to ensure that women were included in decision-making processes.

Katung, a Nigerian and the first elected councilor from Africa to hold the position, charged the women affairs commissioners not to give up, but to keep striving for what they believed in.

She said “hard work, dedication and resilience will be the key to our success. So, let’s take our roles and responsibilities very seriously.”

She stressed that the roles played by the commissioners would impact the lives of younger girls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop is geared toward fostering a culture of innovation and excellence,

strengthening the ability to influence and negotiate.

It also seeks to ensure the representation of women’s voices and interests, enhance understanding of gender mainstreaming and

intersectionality to cater for the diverse experiences and needs of women and girls. (NAN)