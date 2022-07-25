FG orders closure of FGC Kwali, beefs up security in unity colleges

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali in Kwali Area Council, FCT, Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu gave the directive on Monday in Abuja in a statement made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Goong.

Adamu said that the closure became necessary following security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council, which also threatened FGC Kwali.

He said the timely intervention of security agencies was able to save the situation.

Adamu also directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their NECO examinations.

The minister had also directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security agencies within their jurisdictions to forestall any security breach in the schools. (NAN)

