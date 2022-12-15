FG opens 2nd Niger Bridge for temporary use

By Monday Ajogun

The Federal Government on Thursday opened the second Niger Bridge, between Asaba and Onitsha, to motorists for temporary use.

A NAN correspondent who visited the bridge observed that vehicles were plying the bridge from Asaba to Onitsha on top speed.

The Federal Government had promised to open the bridge for temporary use from Dec. 15 to Jan. 15.

NAN also reports that the temporary measure is to decongest traffic from the old bridge during the Yuletide.

There was heavy security presence at the bridge, to ensure safety of lives and property. (NAN)