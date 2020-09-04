FG okays reopening of schools, NYSC orientation camps

The Federal Government has okayed the reopening of schools and the orientation camps of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) nationwide.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, said the task force recommends phased return of students.

Aliyu said, “For educational institutions which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct a risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.”

On the national youth service, Dr Aliyu said the task force was in the process of developing “strict guidelines” to forestall the outbreak of infections when NYSC camps reopen.

Aliyu said, “For the National Youth Service Corps, the NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of Covid-19 when this process starts.” The NYSC Director-General, Brig. General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the scheme had embarked on measures to enable safe and efficient conduct of its operations as soon as FG approved the reopening of its camps.

“Conscious of the possibility of the further or complete lifting of lockdown, the strategies mapped out by the NYSC management had taken care of various scenarios and would be presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Centre for guidance,” Ibrahim had said.

-PRNigeria