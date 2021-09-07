FG, Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce sign MoU to boost trade

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arabian Chamber of Commerce to facilitate  collaboration the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Ibrahim Haruna, Deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment made this known in a statement in on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said the MoU was not limited to the area of trade forum alone.

Adebayo represented by the Director, Legal of the Ministry, Mr Danjuma Alhassan stressed MoU would enhance Trade and Investment promotion and strengthen relationships between Nigeria and Gulf countries.

According to the minister, the MoU will further enhance dissemination of vital market information, host conferences, seminars and fora.

“To business and funding of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.

” The agreement would formalise a collaborative relationship between the ministry and Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, “he said.

He emphasised Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce was self-funding and a bilateral trade association dedicated to the development of relationships.

”Cultural and socio-economic forum between Nigeria and all the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries (GCCC), aimed at the promotion and facilitation of economic relationship between Nigeria and Arabian Gulf Countries

” Especially in the area of trade information and financial and technical support,” he said.

Earlier, the representative of Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce Mr Theodore Mayaki, commended the ministry the initiative.
.
Mayaki to abide by the content of the MoU the benefit of both parties, stressing NAGCC.

would be recalled Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirate (UAE), Amb. Muhammed Rimi and his delegation a working visit to the Minister of State, Amb. Yariam Katagum.

The visit was in preparation of Nigerian participation in the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).(NAN)

