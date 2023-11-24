FG, NHP complete 160 units of houses in Kano

The Federal Government has said that 160 housing units under the National Housing Programme (NHP), have been completed at Jaba in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano state.

Mr Sunusi Umar-Dange, Controller, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Kano, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

He said that the Federal government has partnered with the NHP to make housing available, affordable and accessible to all Nigerians.

According to him, “Kano State is one of the beneficiaries of the programme, which consists of 1, two and three bedrooms, with all necessary infrastructural facilities.”

Umar-Dange said that Phase 3 of the project is ongoing at Katsinawa in Ungogo local government area of the state, which also consists of 100 units of 1, two and three bedrooms.

The controller therefore, called on interested individuals and organisations to subscribe to the scheme.

He said, “these houses are reasonably affordable to most Nigerians and if they are not able to pay immediately, we encourage them on the best approach.

“Interested Nigerians can arrange with any of the primary mortgage institutions, especially if they are contributors to the National Housing Fund,” he said.

The houses, according to him, are sold online to allow for transparency.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to go online, look at the houses they like in any state and apply, to make things easy for them.By Bosede Olufunmi (NAN)

