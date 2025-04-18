FG, NGO to train 1,000 unemployed youths on shoe making

The Federal Government, through the office of the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Capacity Development, Alhaji Sadiq Rabiu, plans to train 1,000 unemployed youths

By Olaide Ayinde

The Federal Government, through the office of the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Capacity Development, Alhaji Sadiq Rabiu, plans to train 1,000 unemployed youths on shoe making and maintenance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training is in collaboration with Reality Youth for Good Leadership and Support Initiative. (RYGLSI).

Mr Musa Idi, the Deputy Executive Director of RYGLSI, who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Bauchi on Friday, said the training would be conducted for two days.

According to him, all plans to embark on the empowerment programme of the 1,000 unemployed youths have been concluded and the date for the commencement of the training will soon be communicated.

He explained that the aim was to empower the youth, promote good governance, encourage community engagement and awareness campaigns and help in building leadership skills, in conformity with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration of President Tinubu.

This, he added, arouse the interest of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development to work with the organisation with a promise to support the training financially.

“He (presidential aide) has agreed to partner with us, sponsor the training and said that we should go ahead with it.

“The essence of the training is to empower the beneficiaries with the required skills in order for them to be self-reliance, and even become employers of labour.

“They will be effectively trained and at the same time, they will be given shoe maintenance kits to also ease their trade,” he said.

Idi disclosed that the beneficiaries would be drawn from Northwest sub region in the first phase of the programme, adding that it would be extended to other regions of the federation after the launching of the first phase.

He also explained that community leaders and other political stakeholders would play a pivotal role in selecting the beneficiaries which would be spread across the seven Northwestern states: Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Idi appealed to well meaning Nigerians to take up the task of empowering the less privileged in partnership with development partners and Non-Governmental organisations in the country.

