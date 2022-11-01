FG, NGO sign MoU to provide third party monitoring of NSIPs

By Chimezie Godfrey

In order to further foster accountability, transparency and effectiveness, through M&E strategy, the Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Save The Children International to provide third party monitoring of the NSIPs.

At the Official Ceremony of the signing of the MoU on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq recalled that the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of social interventions which include Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) and Npower for job creation.

The Minister noted that the need to closely Monitor and Evaluate (M&E) these investments is an important component of the NSIP, adding that its role in program implementation cannot be underrated.

According to her, this is the primary reason why the Ministry deliberately launched a strategy on M&E at many levels.

She disclosed that at the local level, the Ministry has so far engaged the services of 7,500 Independent Monitors (IMs) spread across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister also said that these 7500 Independent Monitors are currently on the field monitoring the implementation of the NSIP, adding that every month over 250,000 unique programme reports are submitted by the Independent Monitors.

She therefore expressed delight over the onboarding of Third-Party Civil Society Organizations as an additional layer of monitoring for the NSIPs.

She said,”To further foster accountability, transparency and effectiveness, through this M&E strategy, I directed for the engagement of Civil Society Organizations as an additional layer of close monitoring. After vigorous engagement with several Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), it was agreed to partnership with Save The Children International. Save the Children International is a well-recognised NGO that supports several Social Protection Programmes in Nigeria.

“Through this partnership, Save the Children International will engage the services of eighteen (18) other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to provide third party monitoring of NSIPs. These CSOs will provide independent report on NSIPs in the states they deliver their support. Furthermore, they will provide additional capacity building to the Independent Monitors as well as carry out spot checks in locations of the NSIP Implementation.

“Today we conclude a long process of vigorous review of this partnership strategy for engagement and the finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reviewed and harmonized by the Legal teams of both parties.

“I am therefore delighted to officially endorse this partnership document to enable the onboarding of Third-Party Civil Society Organizations as an additional layer of monitoring for the National Social Investment Programme.

“I hereby passionately appeal to the Civil Society Organizations being engaged today and any other relevant stakeholders involved in the monitoring of NSIP to take this duty patriotically and as part of their contribution to Nation Building.

“I believe that our cooperation will unfailingly hasten the effectiveness of the NSIP to achieve Mr President’s directive on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.”

In his remarks, the Country Director, Save The Children International, Mr. Famari Barro, represented by the Director of Advocacy, Amanuer Mamo, commended the steps

taken by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards poverty alleviation and disaster management.

Barro acknowledged and appreciated the role and achievements that the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry has played in advancing the well-being and development of the great people of Nigeria.

The Country Director who noted that an incredible amount of progress has been achieved, expressed the believe that there is a long way to go on a number of high-priority development issues.

He said,”Global best practices in implementing social interventions describe a process for mainstreaming Social Accountability (SA) through a step-by-step process that builds on communications and awareness activities, empowering beneficiaries.

“This establishes a process whereby ordinary citizens who are the beneficiaries of public services or just community members – voice their needs and demands and create opportunities to hold service providers and policymakers accountable for their performance. This will strengthen community participation in decision-making about the programmes and ensure effective management of appeals and complaints.

“We are therefore happy to be part of history – a team that coordinates the delivery of SA mechanisms in the National Social Investment Programme. It is believed that this will encourage transparency and accountable behaviour from service providers, as well as be a mechanism through which beneficiaries and their communities can gain confidence in their ability to effect positive change.

“An effective SA mechanism will also help in improving service levels to the citizens, thereby ensuring that government gets a better return on investment.”

Barro noted that the FMHADMSD has already integrated a robust system of social accountability into its regular M&E system, and therefore expressed hope that the signing of this MOU will open a new leave by further accentuating the delivery of interventions and services.

He commended the tremendous technical and financial support of the UK government towards lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“It is therefore our hope that the signing of this MOU will open a new leave by further accentuating the delivery of interventions and services that are well designed and intentionally implemented by the ministry and its agencies and also further enhancing social accountability.

“My speech will not be complete without acknowledging the tremendous technical and financial support of the UK government towards lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“They have largely done this through funding of the Expanded Social Protection for Inclusive Development (ESPID) implemented by Save the Children and Action Against Hunger in Jigawa, Kaduna, kano and Zamfara states and the federal level,” he said.

Save The Children International is 103 years old, the largest and oldest child-focused international organization, currently present in 120 countries worldwide. Save the Children has been working in Nigeria since 2001 to ensure all children survive, learn and are protected – so that they are able to realize and release their full potential.

They protect children from all forms of violence, especially girls, orphans, vulnerable children and children affected by conflict. Their programmes work from the community to the national level to promote children’s rights and protection.

















Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

