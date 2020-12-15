FG names NAN headquarters after late Wada Maida

The Federal Government has approved the naming of the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, after late Malam Wada Maida, its former Managing Director.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, conveyed the approval in a letter dated Nov. 26.

Mohammed said the approval was in recognition of the immense contributions of Maida to the growth of the agency.

“I write to convey my approval for the naming of the NAN headquarters building after the late Wada Maida, who served the agency in many capacities, including as Foreign Correspondent, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director.