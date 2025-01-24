FG Must Come Clean On Abuja-Kaduna Highway Contract – CISLAC

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the federal government to be open and transparent regarding the re-award of the Abuja-Kaduna highway contract.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the federal government to be open and transparent regarding the re-award of the Abuja-Kaduna highway contract. The group stated that the secrecy and lack of clarity surrounding the process violates Nigeria’s public procurement laws.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC demanded an immediate investigation into the procurement process and the individuals involved, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in government contracting.

The N252.89 billion contract was re-awarded after being revoked from Julius Berger Nigeria Plc due to pricing disputes and project delays. However, ongoing debates over whether the contract was awarded to “Infoquest” or “Infiouest” have raised serious concerns about transparency and the federal government’s commitment to completing the project.

“The manner in which the re-award of the contract was handled may represent a blatant violation of procurement laws and corporate governance principles,” CISLAC stated. “Lack of transparency in public procurement remains one of the biggest challenges undermining Nigeria’s development, and immediate corrective action is needed.”

CISLAC warned that awarding such a high-value contract to a company with disputed credentials is a disservice to Nigerians and compromises accountability. “This raises critical questions about the due diligence conducted by the relevant authorities,” the statement added.

The Public Procurement Act of 2007 mandates that contracts be awarded through a competitive and transparent process to qualified contractors. CISLAC questioned the criteria used to assess Infiouest Nigeria Limited’s bid and called for an independent review of the procurement process.

“We demand full disclosure of the bidding process, including the evaluation criteria and the rationale for selecting the company awarded such a large-scale infrastructure project,” the statement read.

CISLAC urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into the procurement process and to hold all individuals involved accountable. The group also called on anti-corruption agencies to probe the matter, given the importance of the project to the well-being and security of Nigerians.

Additionally, CISLAC emphasized the need for reforms in Nigeria’s procurement processes, including stricter oversight mechanisms and enhanced transparency measures.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that public resources are utilized for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Rafsanjani affirmed. “The Abuja-Kaduna highway is a critical infrastructure project, and its mismanagement would have devastating consequences for economic activities and citizen safety.”