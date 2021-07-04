FG mulls establishment of fire police

July 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Federal Government says it will create an arm bearing unit to be known as  ‘Fire Police’ to provide an armed outer cordon operations.


This followed federal government resolve to addressing the often faced by firefighters operations, mob action and vandalism firefighting assets in the country.


The Director Press, Ministry Interior, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.


According to her, the Minister Interior, Chief Rauf Aregbesola and Chairman Council, disclosed this the opening ceremony the National Council on Fire in Jos.


The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore.


Aregbesola said the ministry would initiate the process of repealing the 1963 obsolete Fire Service Act and enact a new contemporary, vibrant and enforceable law, the instrument of an Executive Bill.


This, he said, would be forwarded to the National Assembly (NASS) for deliberation and eventual passage into law.


He noted that fire safety management, an imperative for national security, could and should become a tool for only national security, but as well as national development.


“When critical national assets are protected against consequences of huge losses due to fire incidents, these assets are saved.


“The economy is further protected, because the very lean resources that would have otherwise been used to rehabilitate or reconstruct such affected infrastructure would be channeled to other areas of our national development.


“Our national archives and very sensitive information will be preserved,” he added.


He assured that the ministry under watch would continue to find innovative ways and to empower the service to provide timely and quality service to the generality of the citizens and foreigners alike.


Aregbesola, however, noted that the Federal Fire Service (FFS), had so far enjoyed and would continue to enjoy the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.


“I am confident that as this government progresses in office, the FFS will be sufficiently repositioned to deliver timely and quality service to the nation,” he said.


Host Gov. Simon , who declared the council opened, thanked the ministry for chosing the state for this year’s conference.


noted that the theme, “Fire Safety Management: An Imparative for National Security”, was well conceived at a the nation was grappling with numerous security challenges.


The governor, who was represented by Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, condemned unnecessary attacks on fire fighters during safety and rescue operations.


He, therefore, called for proper sensitisation of Nigerians on the need to embrace preventive measures to averting fire disasters in the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,