FG moves to restore Abuja-Kaduna rail services

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the recent release of the remaining 23 victims of the Abuja-Kaduna rail attack, the Federal government said plans are on top gears to fast-track the resumption of rail services on the route.

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo who revealed this to journalists in Abuja on Friday, assured that the government has put in place measures would forestall future occurrence of rail line attack in the country.

He said,”I have told the press time without number that rather than risk the life of one single Nigerian, we would rather stop the rail service. We could not also resume in all honesty, with a clear conscience knowing also the trauma those victims and their loved ones were going through, we felt that it was not appropriate to resume rail services.

“Now I can tell you they are going to resume very soon. In order to resume rail services, we have to put in place measures that will ensure that going forward such an incident can never ever happen in this country.

“So, we have a short term and long term plans , am going to address the press specifically on this matter mindful of the fact that when it comes to security matters, there are certain categories of people who do not mean well for other people to know exactly what you are doing. But rest assured that the primary responsibility of any government as enshrined in our constitution is the protection of the citizens lives and properties. This is what this government has always done, and this is what this government will continue to do.

“The short measure will be put in place very very quickly to enable rail services commence. And beyond a period of three months, we would have put in place a sustainable plan that will ensure that our rail lines are secured and safe that people can travel on them and their minds are assured of safety.”

The Minister also revealed that the release of the victims was secured through non-kinetic means, adding that no ransom was paid.

“I want to be honest with you, in matters that involves security and intelligence it is not appropriate to reveal exactly what measures have been taken in order to secure the release of hostages of this nature.

“Now, there are two things I want you to bear in mind, all through this incident it is the position of this government that under no circumstances should there be collateral damage. We all know what collateral damage is, in other words, military and security agencies that have been charged with the responsibility of securing the release of these hostages should not act in a way that will endanger the lives of the same persons. In other words, make sure that no one hostages life is lost in the process of securing their release.

“So, the second thing I want you to know is that there is a committee made up of some retired generals and some retired public officers of high ranking and status who assisted the military and security agencies throughout the process of securing the release of these hostages.

“Number three, I want to state categorically that because this government does not support and approve of ransom payment, no kobo was paid in exchange for the release of these 23 hostages. Indeed for the other ones as well.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

