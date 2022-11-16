FG moves to harmonise standard of BECE nationwide

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Federal Ministry of Education has organised a review meeting on the harmonisation of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to eliminate disparity in its quality and standard nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5th edition of the two-day meeting which started on Wednesday in Ilorin is for Registrars and Chief Executive Officers of states and FCT examination bodies.

The Director, Basic Education Department, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Folake Olatunji-David, said the meeting would provide another opportunity to take stock of the progress and weak areas in the education sector.

Olatunji-David, represented by the Deputy Director, Junior Secondary Education, Mrs Edith Osanyinpeju, said the meeting was for the harmonisation of BECE procedures aligning with the guidelines of educational policies in all states.

”This is for advancing the course of integrated national development.

”We want to ensure that the instrument of testing at the Basic Education level is generally of the same standard and that the Basic Education Certificate obtained is universally acceptable for admission into any senior secondary school nationwide.

”So, I charge all Registrars/Directors of States and FCT Examination bodies to re-orientate, develop and establish realistic tradition that would assist in the achievement of effective and lasting harmonisation and standardisation of BECE nationwide,” she said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Mr Hamid Bobboyi, said the commission attaches great importance in achieving better learning outcomes of Junior secondary school learners in BECE.

Bobboyi, represented by the Deputy Director, Quality Assurance, Federal Ministry of Education, Alhaji Abdulquadr Ibrahim, said the quality of learning outcomes at this level can affect learners’ performances at higher education level, thereby, having a great impact on the entire education system.

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara Ministry of Education, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said as the BECE is the minimum mandatory certificate in Nigeria, it is important to give the conduct of the examination all the necessary attention to unify it’s results.

”This is the foundation in Nigeria today and we must endeavour to get it right from the beginning.

”The meeting is a necessity to streamline the conduct of the examination and to deliberate on the best practices and encourage all states, including the FCT, to adopt the same modality to improve the activities of the Basic Examination,” she said.

In her remarks, the Director, Curriculum and Assessment, Kwara Ministry of Education, Hajia Risiqat Raji, said the meeting would foster adequate synergy and co-operation among started in planning, organising and standardising conduct of BECE annually.

She said the state as one of the experienced states in the conduct of BECE, was ready to partner with other relevant stakeholders through relevant procedures, information sharing targeted at ensuring quality education and learning.

Dr Ayodele Asebiomo, from the University of Abuja who delivered a paper at the meeting, tasked the government to invest more on basic education to address the scourge of social vices.

He said investment in education would save the government and the society more than could be imagined.

Others at the meeting were Mrs Hamdalat Shagaya, Deputy Director, Curriculum and Assessment, Kwara Ministry of Education, and Alhaji Abdullateef Idiagbon ho represented the Chairman, Kwara SUBEB, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja.

NAN reports that the meeting was organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Kwara Ministry of Education and the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). (NAN)

