FG moves to create first disability data bank in Nigeria

Dr Samuel Ankeli, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, is collaborating with the Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN), to create a disability data bank for the country.

Ankeli, while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Head, BRISIN implementation, Dr Anthony Uwa, on Thursday in Abuja, said the data bank would be the first in the history of Nigeria.

”This is the first time in the history of this country, a concrete action is taken by any government towards building a system for data governance.

”The data bank will give room for accurate planning and management of People Leaving With Disability (PLWD).

”The data bank to the ordinary person with disability is a big hope, a bright light at the end of the tunnel. It is good planning and good budgeting.

”It is a good access to funds that will help for the policy, programmes and projects that will support their lives; it is employment, social recognition, political inclusion.

”It is an all round developmental strategy we intend to operate that will bring to bear resources that we have, made properly utilised for their (PLWD) welbeing and welfare.

”It will give them a future, ensure and secure generations that are yet to come and for those who are existing now, it will make their lives better than it is now, ” Ankeli said.

The SSA to the President, said: “we (Nigerians) have all failed in our responsibility towards people living with disabilities.”

He noted that PLWD are Gods creation who deserved better treatment from all by obligation.

Ankeli, however, urged Nigerians at all levels to create an impact that would ensure social change, economic improvement and political inclusion for PLWD.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was doing its best to also discourage the act of begging that was common among PLWD in the country.

The Head of BRISIN implementation, Uwa, in his remarks, said the MoU Was the foundation that would move the country forward and ensure adequate and accurate data system in the country.

”It is foundational for management, planning, budgeting, and any service you want to render.

”The foundation layed today is not just for people living with disability but for every Nigerian,”Uwa said.

He said all PLWD would be captured in the project as the capturing would begin from the ward to the local government, state and then the federal level.

According to Uwa, the people will not just be captured and left, but a structure will be built and activities will be opened for their benefit.

Uwa while reiterating the importance of BRISIN implementation in the country, said it could help tackle the issue unemployment in the country.

He said with adequate cooperation and support of the government, Nigerians in the diaspora, well wishers and other well meaning and patriotic Nigerians, the data bank project could be completed within a year.(NAN)