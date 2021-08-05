FG moves to check installation of fake meters in S/East

The Federal Government on Thursday warned it would no longer tolerate the installation of uncertified and fake electricity meters in the South-East.

The Minister of State for Power, Dr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, gave the warning while inaugurating new Nigerian Electricity and Services Agency (NEMSA) test station and inspectorate field office in Enugu.

Jeddy-Agba, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr William Alo, said government cannot afford waste scarce resources and lose precious lives due fake meters and compromised installations.

According him, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed providing , reliable and sustainable electricity the citizenry.

“The National Meter Test Station commissioned here today and the first in the South-East will drastically minimise and hopefully eliminate fake meters, unqualified and quack electricity meter installations in the zone.

“I, therefore, wish state in unequivocal terms government will no longer condone uncertified electricity meter installations without NEMSA crimp seals and test labels.

“The government also cannot afford to waste scarce resources and lose precious lives and property at difficult time of revamping the economy,” said.

In an , the Managing Director of NEMSA, Mr Peter Ewesor, said that the agency was striving to ensure improved power supply especially in the South-East.

Ewesor said the test station and inspectorate field office would ensure standardisation in meter calibration, installation and reading.

“The new test centre will serve the five states in the South-East removing the burden of traveling to Port Harcourt or for meter testing,” said.

The five South-East states, which the NEMSA test station and inspectorate field office would serve comprised: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo. (NAN)

