Holds Stakeholders’ Forum in Kano July 29

The Federal Government has initiated measures aimed at ensuring adequate supply of gas to the strategic sectors of the domestic market in order to enhance natural gas usage by citizens and other residents, as a deliberate step towards achieving industrialisation in Nigeria.

In line with this objective, the government is organising a stakeholders’ forum in Kano to create mass awareness on the ongoing efforts to prioritize and expand effective gas utiltisation across the Northern part of the country.

Billed to hold on the 29th of July this year in Nassarawa area of Kano, the stakeholders’ forum is being organised by the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), the Strategic Aggregator, which was established by the federal government, in partnership with some multi-national oil and gas firms.

According to a press release issued in Abuja and signed by Ruqaiyah Abubakar, Senior Public Relations Advisor of the GACN, prominent speakers at the upcoming forum include the Minister of State for P etroleum Resources, His Excellency Chief Mr. Timipre Sylva, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, the President/CEO of the Dangote Gorup, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the governors of Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger and Kogi states.

The statement equally disclosed that the Managing Director of Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas, Mrs. Ritu Sahajwalla will speak at the forum on the strategic importance of virtual pipeline companies and Autogas initiative for national gas expansion and economic development, while President Muhammadu Buhari has been requested to deliver the keynote address.

The event, with the theme “Optimizing the Economic Development Capacity of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano “AKK” Gas Pipeline Project”, is expected to be practical, as it attracts major energy users, in the AKK States, according to the statement, adding that there will also be an exhibition where gas producers and pipeline companies would engage with power consumers.

The statement said further that gas generator companies that specialise in conversion from diesel generator sets to gas would also be in attendance at the forum.

GACN was established in 2010 to serve as the “Strategic Aggregator” pursuant to the National Domestic Gas Supply and Pricing Regulations, 2008 (the Regulation) for the implementation of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan and Management of Domestic Supply of Gas to the market.

In furtherance of the government’s drive towards ensuring that gas significantly contributes to the growth of the Nation’s economy through gas to power generation, creation of new Gas Based Industries and utilisation of gas as automobile fuel (Autogas), a number of infrastructures are currently being prioritised to support the initiative.





One of the critical infrastructures is the 614km x 48” Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, which is one of the biggest gas delivery Infrastructure projects in Nigeria in recent times.

The Federal Government flagged off the construction of the AKK pipeline in July 2020, and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

