FG moves to address perimeter fences challenges around airports

The Federal Government is working on addressing challenges related to damaged, incomplete and non-existing perimeter fences at the nation’s airports.

Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

He made the declaration at the opening of the maiden edition of the Security Week of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Airports Council International Africa.

Capt. Nuhu spoke at the opening on behalf of the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

“We are working with FAAN and other stakeholders to quickly actualise approval by the Federal Executive Council for aviation security personnel to bear arms.

“We are currently addressing the challenges related to damaged, incomplete and non-existent perimeter fences at the airports.

“This is because the fence serves as the first layer of defence, which will minimise attacks, prevent incursion and enhance general security,’’ Capt. Nuhu said.

He said government was also planning to construct shooting ranges at major airports as part of measures to train aviation security personnel.

The NCAA boss said the moves were to ensure that civil aviation did not suffer acts of unlawful interference and security violations.

On his part, the Managing Director, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said FAAN was strengthening its collaboration with its host communities towards building a robust security culture in and around the airports.

“FAAN has strengthened its collaboration with host communities more than ever before and will continue to constructively engage them as critical partners in its journey towards building a robust security culture in and around airports,’’ he said.

Yadudu noted that aviation was technology driven and so the acquisition of new security equipment was to improve on the older systems.

“Aviation is technology driven; state of the art screening and surveillance systems are currently replacing old and epileptic systems.

“This is to improve efficiency and assure satisfactory customer experience while enhancing security of flights, crew and passengers.

“Our security communication is receiving the needed attention for operational efficiency and the next generation of Aviation Security instructors are being identified, developed and certified,’’ he said.

Also speaking, FAAN Director of Aviation Security Services, retired Group Capt. Usman Abubakar, said government should consider the formation of a Rapid Response Squad around airports in the country.

He said the security outfit would be capable of providing timely and professional interventions in any crisis and distress situation at the airports. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...