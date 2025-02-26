FG mourns passing of Abubakar Lawal, Nigerian footballer in Uganda

By Fortune Abang

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over the tragic death of Abubakar Lawal, a Nigerian professional footballer in Uganda.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the sudden passing of Lawal in a statement in Abuja.

Tuggar, in the statement issued by Kimiebi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry, described Lawal’s death as a great loss to Nigeria.

“In this moment of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and the entire Nigerian football community during this difficult time,” Tuggar said.

Lawal, a former Nigerian Under-20 international footballer, was playing for Vipers Football Club in Uganda and was also a final-year Business Administration student at Cavendish University at the time of his death.

“The ministry has been in contact with the Nigerian High Commission in Kampala, Uganda, which is collaborating with local authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

“We are committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation, including an autopsy to verify the cause of death.

“The ministry has also directed the High Commission in Kampala to provide all necessary consular support to the family and ensure that justice is served,” Tuggar stated.

Tuggar emphasised Nigeria’s strong bilateral relations with Uganda, expressing confidence that Ugandan authorities would handle the matter with utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm while the investigation was ongoing and to refrain from speculation that could hinder the process.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely, while we remain resolute in protecting the welfare and rights of all Nigerian citizens abroad.

“May the soul of Abubakar Lawal rest in perfect peace,” he prayed.(NAN)