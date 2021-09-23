FG may file fresh charges against Sunday Igboho – Malami

The Federal Government may file a fresh action against Yoruba secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (also know as Sunday Igboho), following the judgment Oyo State High Court which awarded N20 billion in damages in his favour.

The Attorney-General the Federation (AGF) and Minister Justice, Abubakar Malami, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the federal government had the right to appeal the Judgement or file a fresh charge.

The judge, Ladiran Akintola, had awarded the money as “an exemplary and aggravated damages” against the AGF and the State Security Service (SSS), over the invasion Adeyemo’s home in Ibadan on July 1.

However, Malami said the the federal government on the judgment was about “law and jurisdiction”.

“As far as this matter is concerned, which court is it that has the jurisdiction to determine it? And as you rightly know, (obedience) to court orders and court judgments,” he said.

“But then you have to understand within the context such obedience that there are associated and interests that are vested in the Federal Government.

“Inclusive of appealing against a judgment, inclusive right to file an application for settingaside the purported judgment and order.

“And indeed, inclusive the possibility filling a fresh action if indeed the jurisdiction the court that was alleged to have indeed handed that judgment is an issue.

“So, we are doing the needful in terms of looking at the law as it exists and then working within the context of the law in ensuring that justice is done as far as the contending between the parties are concerned,’’ the minister explained.

NAN recalls that Igboho’s counsel, Yomi Alliyu, SAN, had filed a N500 billion fundamental enforcement suit against the AGF, SSS and the Director of the SSS State over the invasion of his home in Ibadan on July 1.

Alliyu claimed that his client’s house and cars were damaged, while two occupants of the house were killed by SSS operatives during the incident.

However, counsel to AGF, Abdullah Abubakar, had argued that there was no evidence before the court that the blood seen in the clip tendered by Alliyu belonged to a human being.

Abubakar also said there was nothing in the clip that showed that the house that was invaded belonged to Igboho or linked the AGF with the invasion.

Adeyemo is still being held in the Republic of Benin where he was arrested some weeks ago while trying to flee to Germany. (NAN)

