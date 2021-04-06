FG ‘ll strengthen security at Correctional Centres – Osinbajo

Vice Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government would  security at correctional centres across the country.


Osinbajo gave the assurance  while newsmen  at the Owerri Custodial Centre, , Tuesday after inspecting the facility to ascertain the  extent of damage by hoodlums who attacked the centre Monday, April 5, .


The vice who condemned the attacks the correctional centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, said that the security of the country would  be rejigged.


He assured that all those responsible for the attacks would  be uncovered  and made to face the full wrath  of the law.


He  asserted that the attacks were against the Nigerian people and her government, adding that it must not be condoned.


 “Perpetrators of this act will definitely be brought to book. They must not go . They are  cowards and will be discovered and duly prosecuted.


“We will be  rejigging the security of the country and strengthening  security at correctional centres nationwide,”  he said.


Osinbajo, however, urged security agencies not to relent in the fight against banditry,  irrespective of the challenges involved. (NAN)

