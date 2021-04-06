FG ‘ll strengthen security at Correctional Centres – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government would  strengthen security at correctional centres across the .

Osinbajo gave the assurance  addressing newsmen  at the Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo, on Tuesday after inspecting the facility to ascertain the  extent of damage by hoodlums who attacked the centre on Monday, April 5, .

The vice president who condemned the attacks on the correctional centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, said that the security architecture of the would  be rejigged.He further assured that all those responsible for the attacks would  be uncovered  and made to face the full wrath  of the law.He  asserted that the attacks were against the Nigerian and her government, adding that it must not be condoned. 

of this act will definitely be brought to book. They must not go free. They are  cowards and will be discovered and duly prosecuted.“We will be  rejigging the security architecture of the and strengthening  security at correctional centres nationwide,”  he said.

Osinbajo, however, urged security agencies not to relent in the fight against banditry,  irrespective of the challenges involved. (NAN)

