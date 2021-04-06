Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government would strengthen security at correctional centres across the country.

Osinbajo gave the assurance while addressing newsmen at the Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo, on Tuesday after inspecting the facility to ascertain the extent of damage by hoodlums who attacked the centre on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The vice president who condemned the attacks on the correctional centre and Police Headquarters in Owerri, said that the security architecture of the country would be rejigged.He further assured that all those responsible for the attacks would be uncovered and made to face the full wrath of the law.He asserted that the attacks were against the Nigerian people and her government, adding that it must not be condoned.

“Perpetrators of this act will definitely be brought to book. They must not go free. They are cowards and will be discovered and duly prosecuted.“We will be rejigging the security architecture of the country and strengthening security at correctional centres nationwide,” he said.

Osinbajo, however, urged security agencies not to relent in the fight against banditry, irrespective of the challenges involved. (NAN)

