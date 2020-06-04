FG ‘ll continue campaign for productivity, better governance – Information Minister

Share the news













The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians of continuous campaign that will enhance better governance and productivity in all sectors of the economy.

The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the Federal Government had launched various campaigns in the past, which were aimed at enhancing productivity.

The minister noted that at the beginning of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the government launched a security campaign, tagged: ‘If you see something, say something’ to support the military at the war front.

He said that the Federal Government also launched another campaign when it discovered that the major problem bedeviling the country then was bulk passing.

Mohammed added that such behavioural pattern had led the government into launching the ‘Change begins with me’ campaign, adding that campaign about productivity had also been launched in several ways.

“What I can assure you is that we will look at the challenges at a particular time before we launch any campaign,” he said.

The minister, who stated that campaign against fake news was currently ongoing, added that campaign against any particular issue would not be a one-off thing

“We will have to look at the challenges before we embark on any campaign,” he said. (NAN)

