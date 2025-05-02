FG launches national livestock programme in Plateau

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has launched the National Livestock Transformation Programme at the Grazing Reserve in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

By Polycarp Auta

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has launched the National Livestock Transformation Programme at the Grazing Reserve in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau.

Mr Idi Maiha, the Minister of Livestock Development, launched the programme during a visit to the grazing reserve on Thursday.

Maiha said that the initiative was part of the renewed hope agenda of the federal government, aimed at creating a value chain in the livestock industry.

He added that the programme would not tackle the rising security challenges in the area, but would create job opportunities for residents of the state.

“We are here in Wase grazing reserve to lunch the pilot scheme of the livestock transformation programme of the federal government and to demonstrate that this is possible under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“We will construct mass housing for the herders and their families and earth dams for dry season irrigation of pasture so that once the animals are here, there will be no reason to leave this place for greener pastures.

“We will also construct and equip veterinary clinics for the health of the animals and primary healthcare clinics for the families of the herders.

“It is going to be completely solarised; we will rely on renewable energy so as to also fight issues of climate change,” he said.

The minister explained that his visit to the state was to also meet with critical stakeholders towards ensuring the smooth commencement of the programme.

He added that the programme would also boost the economy of the state, insisting that it would attract other businesses to the state.

” Yesterday, I met with the Governor, the Gbong Gwom Jos, the Emir of Wase and other critical stakeholders to ensure the smooth commencement of this programme.

“This grazing reserve is about 100 hectares of land and will house more than 20,000 cattles.

“With this huge number of cattles, it will lead to production of milk in large quantity and so doing will make milk processing companies to come here and set up their outlets.

“Also red meat processing factories will come here and set up cold rooms; the solid waste from animals will also be used in generating electricity and used by farmers as organic fertiliser,” he said.

The minister promised that the government would also construct road networks within the grazing reserve as part of the programme.

Speaking, Dr Sunday Akpa, the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Veterinary Services and Fisheries in Plateau, said that the initiave would complement state government’s efforts toward boosting the livestock industry in the state.

He said that the state government would provide necessary support towards the success of the programme.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)