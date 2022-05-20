FG launches FABLAB for startups, innovation hubs

In line with the implementation of National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the Federal government on Friday launched the first FABLAB 1.0 in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the digital fabrication laboratory (FABLAB) is the engine of implementation of ideas, innovation which serve all the entities within an ecosystem.

FABLAB has a state-of-the-art equipment that includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production equipment, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, 3D printers, servers, Graphics processing units (GPUs), and other things.

While commissioning the FABLAB 1.0 on Friday in Abuja, the Director General (D-G), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, said the FATLAB is part of the agency’s effort to make Nigeria an innovation hub.

Abdullahi added that the FABLAB would encourage all digital innovators and makers to drive their ideas from inception to impact.

“The FABLAB maintains an open access policy to allow it serve as a digital innovation accelerator for all innovators and makers.

“It allows open-production and public access to aid innovation and entrepreneurship activities,” he said.

He added that the center engages in hands-on digital fabrication, skills training and capacity building for both in-house staff and external participants in line with the its policies.

According to him, to further boost digital innovation awareness among Nigerian youths, visitation and tour of the lab facility by schools, universities, and research centers is encouraged. (NAN)

