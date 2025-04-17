FG Launches Capacity Building Workshop for Social Workers in Kano

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has officially launched a two-day capacity building workshop aimed at equipping social workers in Kano State with the skills and resources needed to tackle pressing social challenges.

Declaring the workshop open, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, emphasized the federal government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s social welfare systems. In his remarks, Dr. Kofarmata stated, “This gathering reflects our commitment to strengthening social welfare systems, empowering communities, and improving the quality of care for vulnerable individuals in Nigeria.”

He also stressed the importance of continuous professional development for frontline social workers: “Without a skilled and motivated workforce, even the best policies will not achieve their desired impact. This is why continuous learning, upskilling, and professional development are among the Ministry’s top priorities.”

Representing the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children and Disabled of Kano State, Mr. Mohammed Sambo Iliyasu, Director of Administration in the ministry, delivered the welcome address. He reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to social development, quoting the Commissioner: “Our commitment to social development is not simply a duty; it’s a profound responsibility that sharpens the lives of children, the disabled, and other vulnerable groups in our communities.”

Also addressing participants, Hajiya Amina encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity. “See this gathering as a chance to improve your skills, modify your impact, and find creative solutions that have the potential to transform lives,” she urged.

The event featured several technical sessions, including discussions on the development of the social work profession in Nigeria, the implementation of the Social Work Regulatory Act, and the integration of core principles, ethics, and values in practice. A notable session also covered psychological support strategies for handling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) cases across Nigeria.

The workshop marks a key step in the ongoing efforts by the Ministry to empower social workers and enhance the support provided to vulnerable populations nationwide.