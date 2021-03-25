Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, has lauded Nigerian women’s contributions to food security in Nigeria, particularly in Agricultural value chain.

She gave the commendation on Thursday when a delegation of Women Food Sellers Association of Nigeria, led by its National President, Mrs Funke Tetteh, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

According to the minister, Nigerian women have contributed immensely to the reduction of hunger in the country.

She said this was through their value addition to agricultural produce in areas of food processing and preservation among others.

“We are helping in the agricultural value chain; You cook it, you preserve it, that is another area you are contributing.

“In doing so, you are contributing to the reduction of hunger or poverty in the country; you are playing a very important role,” the minister said.

Katagum advised other women to formalise themselves into groups which would make it easier for governments at all levels to offer necessary supports.

She stated that Nigerian women formed very important constituent of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

She said that women in businesses were allocated 45 per cent in the Federal Government’s Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund Scheme.

This, she said, was to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Katagum assured the association that the ministry would facilitate their participation at its various economic empowerment programmes.

She added that the ministry would also continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

Earlier, Tetteh solicited the support of the ministry in getting economic empowerment packages for its members across the country.

She commended the minister for her motherly commitment to the well-being of Nigerian women through her contributions to the growth of MSMEs.

Tetteh also solicited for a partnership with the ministry in its forthcoming Annual Abuja Food Fair.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of award of ‘Matron of the Women Food Sellers Association of Nigeria’ to Katagum.

Tetteh said this was in recognition of her remarkable achievements in “women empowerment, sustainable democracy and good governance.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

