FG lauds SMEDAN MSMEs online registration programme

The Federal Government has commended Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on its MSMEs Mass Registration Project (MMRP) aimed at facilitating comprehensive database for the sector.

Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, gave the commendation in Abuja during a meeting with members of the SMEDAN Governing Board, led by its Chairman, Mr Femi Pedro.

The project, which would be run in phases, would be facilitated by the development of a comprehensive database for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), leading to the creation of a unique SMEDAN identification Number (USIN) which would be peculiar to each MSME.

A statement signed on Monday by Mrs Oluwakemu Ogunmakinwa, Assistant Director, Press of the ministry quoted the minister as commending the brilliant idea of the introduction of MMRP on-line for all MSMEs by SMEDAN.

The minister said that the on-line programme would not only benefit the Federal Government but would benefit and impact positively on the Nigerian populace.

Katagum urged the agency to intensify efforts in ensuring that the benefits outweighed any difficulty in trying to access the portal and promised adequate funding for the agency.

The Chairman, Governing Board of SMEDAN, Mr Femi Pedro thanked the minister for granting them audience and informed her that members of the board were in the ministry to seek more support for SMEDAN development.

The chairman further said that the on-line programme would enable the government to register all MSMEs operators.

“This will help the federal government to eradicate poverty in the country as well as achieve the aim of having a data base and current statistics for all registered businesses in the country just like other developed countries,” he said.

He, therefore, solicited the support of the federal government to increase the fund allocation to SMEDAN to enable the agency carry out the on-line project seamlessly.

According to him, all efforts are being made to ensure that MSMEs operators commence registration as soon as possible. (NAN)