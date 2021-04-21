The Federal Government has commended the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) for engaging thousands of youths in humanitarian and volunteer services.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made the commendation during the peace walk against incessant invasion and kidnapping of students in educational institutions on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mustapha, who was represented by Mrs Olusola Dada, Director National Volunteers Services, office of the SGF, said that the corps’ various activities were aimed at development, adding that the consideration of youths to find a source of livelihood have not gone unnoticed.

He said that his office has offered tremendous support to the PCN.

The SGF assured the corps of the federal government’s continued support.

”The SGF’s office acknowledges PCN’s leading efforts in creating awareness at the grass root level on the realities of COVID-19 infection by deploying personnel to public places like market, motor parks, recreational centre and offices, to distribute hand sanitizers, face masks and fostering peace and national unity.

”I encourage PCN to continue to support the government in the fight against insecurity in the country especially with regards to incessant attacks and kidnapping in schools,” he said.

The National Commandant of PCN, Prof. Dickson Akoh, condemned the sustained repressive attacks on educational institutions, especially secondary schools was getting to its peak.

“This, therefore, deserves the immediate attention and action by all relevant institutions of government, social organisations and people of goodwill to address headlong.

“That is why the PCN invited various speakers to add their voice and speak against the menace of invading schools and kidnapping of students,” he said. (NAN)

