FG lauds organisation on poverty eradication initiative

By Favour Ukabiala/Okon Okon

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has commended the International Christian Organisation for Sustainable Development (ICOSD)’s efforts to ally with the Federal Government to eradicate poverty among Nigerians.

Mustapha gave the commendation on Friday at the inauguration of Nigeria’s ICOSD officials and the unveiling of its ‘Modus Operandi’ in Abuja.

Represented by Mr Francis Wasa, Director ICT, office of SGF, Mustapha said ICOSD had committed itself to collaborate with the Federal Government through its various programmes to alleviate poverty in the country.

He said in efforts to alleviate poverty, the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had initiated some laudable programmes to fight poverty.

“This government has done tremendously well in trying to eradicate poverty; a lot of programmes have been introduced by this government.

“One of such to mention but a few is the youth empowerment scheme programme domicile in the office of the Vice-President.

“As the ICOSD’s president said, poverty cuts across, it does not know gender, it does not know age, it has no barrier, no community or city, in fact if you visit some of our great cities in the world today, you will see poverty everywhere, ” he said.

According to him, poverty is not just lack of money it is lack of shelter, clothing, food; it is so all encompasses what we know today as poverty.

“But thank God for this present administrations, they are giving us a blue print of how we can come out of this poverty. ”

In his remark, Bishop Joseph Vambe, ICOSD’s President said ICOSD was formed in 2016 .

It was aimed at collectively fight to eradicate global poverty that now plagues over 80 per cent of the global population who are now living on less than 10 dollars per day.

“We represent the global voice of billions of people, lawyers, scientists, journalists, doctors, researchers, technocrats, environmentalists, philanthropists, human activists, artistes, politicians, church leaders.

“And, the entire society who are rising against global affliction of poverty, to change the current global poverty narrative from the Church to the entire global community without religious barriers as poverty is no respecter of religion. ”

According to Vambe, ICOSD’s mission is the eradication of poverty in the society at large.

He said poverty was neither divine nor as a result of scarce resources but anthropogenic and cut across all religious divides, an error which is rectifiable by governments, religious institutions, civil societies.

ICOSD’s boss said eradication of poverty brought about the organisation in support of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals One (SDGs 1) – ‘No poverty’, a call for promoting closer economic integration, religious tolerance and unity in Nigeria and the global community.

“We position ICOSD to strategically harness charity, humanitarian investments and development services with a view to compliment government’s efforts in order to eradicate the sufferings of the vulnerable, the needy, and disadvantaged.

“And, marginalised people through our divine model – Appointment, Training and Empowerment (ATE) as captured in ICOSO Modus Operandi that we will unveil and unanimously flag-off today.

“ICOSD embraces all religions and galvanizes inter-faith partnerships to promote good leadership, democratic governance and peaceful co-existence for global sustainable development and poverty eradication, ” he said.

Also, Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, appreciated ICOSD for the innovative ideas to stand by the government to fight poverty in Nigeria.

Represented by Prof. Babatunde Bernard, Senior Special Assistant to him, Akume said Federal Government had done a lot and it was a time for partnership with it to accomplish its task on poverty alleviation initiative in Nigeria.

“The government is doing a lot; it is time to partner with the government. It is not a one day’s job and it is not an only government’s affairs and that’s why it is quite apt at this time that organisations such as these are joining the race.

“Combating and eradicating poverty is one of the principal priorities of the international community involving federations, government, non-governmental organisation such as this one, individual and so on, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion drew the present of traditional rulers, representatives of top government functionaries and the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo among others.

The highlights of the occasion include the unveiling of ICOSD’s Modus Operandi and confinement of awards to some notable Ambassadors of ICOSD. (NAN)

