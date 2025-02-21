FG lauds NOTAP/PZ collaboration in promoting demand-driven research

he Federal government has commended the collaboration between the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) and the PZ Cussons Nigeria

Tolu Aiyegbusi

The Federal government has commended the collaboration between the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) and the PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc through the NOTAP-Industry Research Laboratory Upgrade (NIRLUP) scheme.

The Minister of Innovation, S

cience and Technology, Mr. Uche Nnaji, said the collaboration would promote critical and demand-driven research in the Nigerian knowledge Institutions, universities and research establishments.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Raymond Ogbu of NOTAP public relations and protocol unit.

Nnaji gave the commendation while speaking at the inauguration of the upgraded Chemistry Laboratory of the University of Jos, Plateau State.

Nnaji represented at the event by the Director General, NOTAP, Dr Obiageli Amadiobi.

He expressed concern over the level of research carried out in the Nigeria’s knowledge establishments due to insufficient laboratories.

He commended PZ for sponsoring the upgrade of eight Chemistry and Chemical Laboratories of selected universities and Research Institutions in the country, adding that it would increase credible research and output from Nigerian researchers.

“NOTAP in its monitoring exercise observed disconnect between the industry and national system of innovation (NSI) which has inadvertently led to lack of confidence in our graduates and research capability by the industry.

“ This resulted in the industries running to their parent companies abroad for critical research and laboratory analyses,” he said.

He said NOTAP came up with the industry partnership initiative which includes NOTAP-Industry Research Laboratory upgrade to address the identified weaknesses and bridge the gap between the academia and Industry.

In a good will message, the Managing Director/CEO of PZ, Mr Dimitris Kostianis, said the company was ready and willing to continue to advance critical research in Nigeria.

Kostianis represented by Mr Samson Moju, head, Corporate Service and project African leadership team said the organisation was committed to upgrading laboratories of Nigerian knowledge institutions.

According to him, apart from the NOTAP-Industry Research Laboratory Upgrade the company is also involved in NOTAP-Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship (NITTF) and Technology Story Board initiative.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, expressed joy for the realization of the dream.

“ The equipment came at the nick of time when the accreditation team came to the iniversity for the accreditation of additional courses.

“ The partnership is a wonderful experience,” he said. (NAN)