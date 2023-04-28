FG lauds Nigerian workers for hardwork, diligence, sacrifices

By Yahaya Isah

The Federal Government has commended Nigerian workers for their hardwork, diligence and sacrifice.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

To mark the May Day, the federal government declared May 1, as public holiday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Nigerian workers across the country.

”The Nigerian workers’ efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect it now commands in the comity of nations.

‘’There is dignity in labour, we have to have dedication and commitment to the work we do because it is vital to nation building,’’Aregbesola said.

He enjoined Nigerian workers to imbibe the culture of productivity as the end of work was productivity.

“It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore, the part to national and individual property.“

Aregbesola urged them to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration drive to upgrade the vehicle of governance and make all Nigerians derive maximum benefit from the nation.

The minister assured Nigerians that the present administration was fully committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners alike in the country and would not slowdown in any area as the administration winds down.

He therefore, urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to the law enforcement agencies nearest to them.

The minister added that security was everybody’s responsibility, as he urged Nigerians to also make use of the N-Alert Application on Android or IOS.(NAN)