FG lauds JAMB for conducting UTME for 501 physically challenged

The Federal Government has lauded JAMB for providing support for 501 physically challenged candidates writing the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Mini

ster of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, said this while monitoring the ongoing UTME at the Centre for the Blind at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Abuja on Tuesday.

Ahmad commended JAMB for not only making the examination accessible but also covering all associated costs, including transportation, accommodation, and personal aides for the special candidates.

“Without these provisions, many would never have had the chance to write this examination.

“This credit is giving to the board’s pivotal role in supporting the Federal Government’s inclusive education agenda,” she said.

She said with JAMB leading the digital transformation of examinations and pioneering inclusive policies, similar standards would soon extend to NECO and WAEC, aligning Nigeria with global best practices.

On his part, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, stressed the board’s commitment to equity, stating that inclusivity remains the hallmark of a just society.

“We believe those who are differently abled can perform wonders. That’s why we ensure they feel valued by the nation,” he said.

According to Oloyede, JAMB currently runs 11 disability-specialised centres in states, including Lagos, Edo, Oyo, Kaduna, and the FCT.

He said each centre was strategically located to bring examination access closer to candidates’ communities.

He added that beyond the examinations, candidates who score five credits were refunded their registration fees upon arrival, a gesture he described as “a moral responsibility to show they matter.”

He said the board also mainstreams support for deaf candidates at general centres, requiring all instructions to be presented in writing and ensuring complete parity with other examinees.

“They are given badges and visual prompts. It’s expensive, over N200,000 is spent per candidate, but it is a cost worth bearing,” he added.

He explained that over 70 per cent of last year’s physically challenged UTME candidates secured admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

On his part, the Centre Coordinator at NOUN, Prof. Sunday Ododo, also lauded JAMB’s leadership and consistency, noting that JAMB’s commitment was a national commitment to human dignity.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)