The Federal government of Nigeria has commended the efforts of the Israeli administration for supporting innovative Nigerian youths in transforming their ideas to inventions.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Abuja signed by Irondi Ifeoma and Blessing Ezeala for Deputy Director and Head of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology made the commendation on behalf of the Federal government at the 2020/2021 Grand Finale Exhibition Event held on Thursday in Abuja.

Onu, who represented Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Vice President of Nigeria, said that the support would help drive inclusive and viable industralisation in Nigeria.

The Minister held that the initiative was created by the partnership between the Embassy of Israel’s Skill G Innovation centre and the Nigerian Government.

He said that the partnership was to establish an ecosystem of innovation aimed at identifying potential, prospects and successes that would help transform Nigeria’s economy from resource to a knowledge based one.

He emphasised that hard work, creativity and commitment of the participants who play a key role in bringing innovative ideas to reality and go a long way in sustaining the nation’s economy.

The Minister also said that the Federal government was willing and ready to support anyone who showed interest in areas of innovation that would help transform the economy to knowledge based.

He congratulated the 21 youth selected out of 100 participants to use the knowledge acquired in ‘I’- Fair 2020/2021 Innovation in transforming ideas into inventions.

“The problems we see today concerning our country should not scare us, our goal is to work hard to make sure Nigeria becomes a great nation in the future,” Onu said.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Mr Yotam Kreiman, assured the Minister that the country remained committed in supporting innovative Nigerian Youths in transforming their ideas to inventions. (NAN)

