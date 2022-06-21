FG lauds ILO for commitment in labour administration

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has applauded the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for its continued support to Nigeria in labour administration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom Daju, gave the commendation at a meeting between the ILO Country Director, Ms Vanessa Phala and her team, and the management of the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

She made this known in a statement signed by Mr Olajide Oshundun, Head, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

Daju noted that over the years, the ILO had lent support to Nigeria in the review of the National Labour Bill and the resuscitation of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC).

She said also in the processes towards the ratification of ILO Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment, 2019 and ILO Convention 187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, 2006.

According to her, other areas ILO had supported Nigeria include campaign and advocacy to combat Child Labour, and training on report writing skill on Ratified and Unratified Conventions and Recommendations.

Daju, however, called for the continued support of ILO, especially in the area of Nigeria’s medium term national development plan.

Earlier, the ILO Country Director, Ms Vanessa Phala, said that the meeting was to interface with the ministry on joint projects, and areas of mutual interest.

Phala added that the meeting would afford the parties the opportunity to review their respective activities and progress.(NAN)

