FG lauds Cameroon’s commitment, collaboration in fostering stability in West Africa

By Fortune Abang



The Federal Government has lauded Cameroon’s commitment and collaboration in fostering stability in West Africa amidst complex security threats by Boko Haram and other armed groups on occasion of its 53rd independence anniversary.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tugga

r, in a statement issued in Abuja by Kimiebi Ebienfa, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, congratulated his counterpart, Lejeune Mbella, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cameroon.

”As Cameroon celebrates this significant milestone, Nigeria reaffirms its dedication to deepening the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.

”We also look forward to continued collaboration within the frameworks of the African Union (AU) and other global multilateral platforms to advance the interests of our peoples and the broader continent.

“Nigeria remains steadfast in supporting Cameroon’s efforts to promote unity, peace and sustainable development,” Tuggar said.

The minister wished the Government and people of Cameroon a peaceful and prosperous Independence Anniversary and many more years of progress and harmony. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)