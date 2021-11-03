FG kickstarts N-Knowledge Programme in six geo-political zones

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has announced the commencement of the N-Power, N-Knowledge programme in the six (6) geo-political including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Minister in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Bashir Nura Alkali, revealed that N-Knowledge is a component of the N-Power Programme focused on equipping young Nigerians with relevant skills and certification to become competent workers, innovators and entrepreneurs prepared for both the domestic and global digital job market.

She said,”N-Power (N-Knowledge) programme will upskill 20,000 young Nigerians on the global radar as exporters of world- class services and content in the creative and information technology sectors.

“The training component is targeted at developing competencies of the youth in software development and Hardware training which will be catalyzed to make Nigeria compete in the outsourcing market for software development.

“It will develop the skills and capacities along the skills set in the value chain of mobile apps and website development while boosting the talent development effort for the growth of information technology industry in Nigeria.

“The programme consists of centralized in-camp training for 3 months with a 6-month apprenticeship across the 6 geo-political zones. A total of 20,000 beneficiaries will participate in the programme.”

She added that at the end of the programme, qualified trainees would be awarded their certificates and attestations.

“The trainees will be introduced to different schedules that will definitely make them more informed and ready for the global competitions in the global market.

“This is significant because the trainees will be introduced to Life-Skills and attitude re-orientation, work ethics while rules of engagement are also exposed to them,” stated.

