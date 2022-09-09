FG is working to provide secured environment for learners, teachers — Minister

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Federal Government says it is working toward providing a secured environment for learners and teachers as well as promote safe school declaration.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu made this known at the commemoration of the 2022 International Day to Protect Education from Attack in Abuja on Friday.

The International Day to Protect Education from Attack is observed on Sept. 9, since its proclamation in 2020 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The day is marked to make people aware of how the protracted nature of conflicts affects entire generations of children.

Without access to safe education, children living in conflict are at risk of growing up without essential skills and knowledge.

Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr David Adejo said there was need to protect education against insecurity, emergency and humanitarian situations.

He said that the ministry was also working to strengthen efforts, increase funding and also encourage safe and protective environments in areas of humanitarian emergencies.

”We also need to draw attention to the need to restrict the military use of educational facilities and galvanise political commitment to protect education during emergency situations.

“As you are aware, education is the most important investments a country can make for its future in view of its potentials in bringing about change in every aspect of development as well as driving long-term economic growth.

“An educated society is healthier and has higher rates of economic stability, lower crime rates, better civic involvement and greater equality.

“Unfortunately, all over the world, education has been under threat,” he said.

“The benefits of education are too many to individuals and to the society. The success of each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) depends on education.

Adamu quoted the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), as saying that between 2015 and 2019 over 93 countries of the world had witnessed at least one form of attack on education.

According to him, Nigeria is not spared of this menace.

“The incessant attacks on the country’s education system meted out in forms of kidnapping, abduction of pupils/students, banditry, increased activities of insurgence and general insecurity in our schools have exacerbated the many factors responsible for the growing number of out-of-school (OSC).

“As we know, out-of-school children are easy targets of abuse, exploitation and recruitment by armed bandits and groups.

“Education can be a life-saver and school should be able to provide a safe space where children can be protected from threats and crises,” he said.

He, therefore, said that in recent times the country had witnessed increased number of abductions, which led to the abrupt closure of schools in some parts of the country, hence the need for the safety of our school.

Ms Abiola Sanusi, the Senior Policy and Strategy Adviser, Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), called for a policy document by the ministry that would address the safety, security and violence in schools.

Sanusi also called on government agencies and development partners to commit resources to the safety of schools, while also training teachers and staff on measures to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Prof. Benjamin Abakpa said that NSSEC paid attention on the security of secondary education in the country.

Abakpa, represented by the Director, Senior Secondary Education Department of the commission, Mrs Ayodele Adigun said the commission was awaiting fund that would make it fast track the deployment of security gadgets in schools.

“One of the activities in the commission is to look at safety in all the senior secondary schools, we are looking at how the commission can put safety gadgets in all the schools.

“By the time we get our two per cent Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), we will provide CCTV, employing more security personnel and putting perimeter fencing in schools to safeguard our learners.

“It is a new commission and so we are expecting our grants and the bill is already in the national assembly and hoping that before the year runs out, we will get our grant to start our projects,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

