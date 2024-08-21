FG is committed to welfare of military officers, says Akpabio

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Senate President Goodwill Akpabio, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to the welfare of military officers.

Akpabio gave the assurances when he inaugurated the remodeled Officers’ Mess of the National Defence College (NDC), in commemoration of the graduation of the college’s Course 32, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, had shown unwavering support for the armed forces, adding that the mess project was yet another example of such commitment.

Akpabio also gave assurance of the government commitment towards timely completion of the college’s permanent site at Piweyi, adding that the Senate would ensure adequate provision for the project in 2025 budget.

“We believe strongly that this will enhance the morale of our officers, providing them with a very conducive environment to unwind, to reflect, and to engage in the kind of strategic thinking that is essential for the security of the global community, not just Nigeria

.

“In these walls that you are seeing today, conversations will be held, visions will be met, and friendships will be forged, and all of which will contribute to the strength and resilience of our armed forces.

“As we have formally commissioned the remodeled NDC officers’ mess today, please remember that this is more than just a building, but a sanctuary for those who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity.

“It is a place where the future leaders of our global community, the armed forces, will gather, will learn, and will grow.

“It is a reminder of our collective responsibility to support and uplift one another, and to stand at the front lines of our national security,” he said.The senate president commended the commandant and staff of the college for the giant stride being made by the college and becoming a global centre of learning for military officers from across the world.

According to him, this institution, steeped in history and tradition, has long served as a cornerstone in the lives of military officers, providing not just a space for relaxation and friendship, but also a vital hub for strategic discussions and fostering of unity among the armed forces.

He said the project signified that they were more or less dedicated to the ideals of excellence, discipline, and service that had remained the cornerstone of the institution.

“The National Defence College has been a beacon of leadership, producing officers who have gone on to serve our great nation, to serve Africa, and now even the global community, because of your composition for years with distinction and honor.

“Today, we take a significant step towards ensuring that this legacy continues for generations to come.

“The NDC officers’ mass is a testament to our collective commitment to the welfare of our military personnel and the continuous improvement of their working and living environments,” he added.

The Commandant of the College, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, thanked Akpabio for being part of the college’s transformational efforts, adding that he supported the construction of the mess when he was governor of Akwa Ibom.

Olotu said the newly renovated mess was meant for the unwinding and relaxation of personnel of the college as well embodies the support to personnel where they can rest, regroup, and rejuvenate in readiness for their vital duties.

“It is important, ladies and gentlemen, to place on record the unmatched contribution of His Excellency, the Senate President to this College and the officers’ mess over the years.

“For this reason, His Excellency has been our grand patron over the years, and I would also like to express our profound gratitude to him personally, because without him, this mess would not have been established in the first place.

Because we all remember him serving as the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom, on a visit to this College, he provided the initial funding that was used to actually erect this place that we have just remodeled,” he said. (NAN)