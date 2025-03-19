FG is committed to reducing dependence on foreign arms procurement – CDS

The Federal Government is committed to reducing its dependence on foreign arms procurement and enhancing Nigeria’s defence industrial base.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, stated this during the inauguration of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and D7G Nigeria Limited (DICON/D7G) Board on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Nigeria had remained committed to strengthening its defence capabilities to ensure that its gallant men and women in uniform had access to high-quality, locally manufactured military equipment, ammunition, and other operational assets.

According to him, the establishment of strategic partnership between DICON and D7G Nigeria Limited, represents a bold step towards actualising the vision.

The CDS said the inauguration of the board was sequel to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which established a joint venture company of DICON and D7G Board of Nigeria Limited.

He said the joint venture was for the production of military hardware and equipment for the armed forces, as well as for intelligence, security, and paramilitary organisations.

“This inauguration marks yet another milestone in our collective pursuit of national security, self-reliance, and industrial development.

“The armed forces, alongside our intelligence and security agencies, operate in a dynamic and evolving threat environment.

“This requires not just superior strategy and professionalism but also robust indigenous capacity to develop and sustain critical defence assets.

“The partnership we celebrate today is a testament to our resolve to build a resilient defence manufacturing sector that will meet the immediate and future needs of our military and security institutions,” he said.

Musa said the members of the board were entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that this collaboration translates into efficient production, cutting-edge research, and seamless supply of defence equipment that meets global standards.

He urged them to deploy their leadership, expertise, and commitment to driving the success of the initiative.

He commended DICON for its unwavering dedication to developing Nigeria’s defence manufacturing sector.

The CDS added that the partnership with D7G would offer a unique opportunity to expand production capacity, leverage advanced technology, and foster knowledge transfer that will strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global defence industry.

“As we inaugurate this Board today, let me reaffirm the commitment of the Defence Headquarters to providing the necessary support for the success of this initiative.

“We expect that this partnership will be guided by transparency, accountability, and a shared commitment to excellence.

“Together, we must ensure that this effort delivers the desired impact for enhanced security, economic growth, and national development,” he added.

The Director-General of DICON, Maj.-Gen. Aniedi Edet, said the context of the collaboration with D7G was in terms of supply of defence materials and production of local defence items on the basis of 30 per cent to DICON and 70 per cent to D7G.

Edet said that the company was currently engaged in DICON with the first set of defence stock expected to arrive in DICON in coming week.

According to him, expected stock include the 103 AK-47 weapons and other assorted weapons that they intend to start assembling as soon as the items arrive.

He said that DICOM and D7G collaboration holds great prospects for the nation’s military industrial complex, adding that D7G was one of DICON’s most viable partners.

The Chief Executive Officer of D7G, Mr Osman Chennar, said the partnership would focus on being in new generation of technology for defence capabilities in Nigeria.

He said that they would soon begin production of ammunitions, arms assembling and bomb fit for Nigeria and all of African market.

The Head of DICON/D7G Board of Directors, retired Rear Adm. Harry Ngonadi, said the partnership was a commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence within Nigeria’s defence sector.

Ngonadi said challenges facing the country in an increasingly complex global environment required them to be proactive, strategic, and united.

He stated that the board would serve as a vital platform for industry leaders, government representatives, and experts to come together, share insights, and develop solutions that will enhance national defence capability.

According to him, the board is tasked with ensuring that the armed forces are equipped with the most advanced technologies, best practices in defence management, and highest standards of safety and security.

“Our work here will not only strengthen our military, but also contribute to economic resilience of our nation by promoting local industries, creating jobs, and fostering innovation,” he said. (NAN)