FG is committed to enhancing quality life for Nigerians — NDE

The Federal Government says it remains committed to creating employment, reducing poverty and enhancing quality life for Nigerians.

Malam Ibrahim Faisal, the State Coordinator, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Adamawa stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

Faisal said the ongoing training for graduates in the country on agricultural intervention policies and their impacts on employment would have positive effect on the economy.

Faisal said the objective of the training was to empower the trainees with requisite skills to reduce the unemployment and provide more food.

“The trainee are to be equipped with modern agribusiness skills on income generating opportunities in post harvest and handling of agricultural products, importance of livestock, its products and feed formulation for a sustainable agribusiness venture.

“They are also being trained on the use of improved agronomical practice and other agriculture inputs such as the use of chemical sprayers, herbicides, improved seeds and fertiliser application to increase productivity in agribusiness,” he said. (NAN)

