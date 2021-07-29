FG is committed to enhancing quality life for Nigerians — NDE

The says it committed to  creating employment, reducing poverty and enhancing quality for Nigerians.

Malam Ibrahim Faisal, the State Coordinator,  National Directorate of Employment () in Adamawa stated this  in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Thursday in Yola.

Faisal said the ongoing training for graduates in the country agricultural intervention policies and their impacts employment  would have positive effect the economy.

Faisal said  the objective of the training was to empower the trainees with requisite skills to reduce the unemployment and provide more food.

“The trainee are to be equipped with modern agribusiness skills income generating opportunities in post harvest and handling of agricultural , importance of , its and feed formulation for a sustainable agribusiness venture.

“They are also being trained on the use of improved agronomical practice and other agriculture inputs such as the use of chemical sprayers, herbicides, improved seeds and fertiliser application to increase productivity in agribusiness,”  he said.  (NAN)

