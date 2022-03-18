FG is committed to building a befitting edifice for art exhibition, says D-G

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Gallery of Art (NGA) says it plans to build a befitting edifice that will house art works and visual artists in order to enhance art exhibition and revenue generation.

The Director-General of NGA, Mr Ebeten Ivara, made the disclosure on Thursday at the maiden International Art Fair in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Art Fair was organised by the NGA in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA).

Ivara said that the edifice would help in housing the national collection and hosting events such as the International Art Fair.

According to him, this will project Nigerian art, satisfy local and international art enthusiasts and ultimately generate good revenue for the government.

“Indeed, since I assumed office, I scaled up efforts towards getting a gallery edifice for NGA.

“I wish to state clearly that Nigeria is one of the few countries in Africa and in the world at large that do not have befitting edifices as their national galleries of Art.

“The result is that most of the art works in our national collections are kept in un-conducive environment. This situation cannot continue.

“I am determined to ensure that NGA gets a befitting edifice at the shortest possible time.

“Besides having a conducive environment to display our art works, visual artists will now have alternative spaces to exhibit their work, he said.’’

According to the director-general, government will begin to make money as fees will be charged visitors who come to view the art works.

He added that a sculpture garden will be available for sculpture to do their work.

Ivara, who commended the SNA for its contribution towards the completion of the h

armonised NGA Establishment Bill, said that the bill would be re-presented to the National Assembly for re-enactment.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who declared the art fair open, urged stakeholders in the creative sector to replace oil revenue earnings with earnings from arts, crafts and the creative sector.

Mohammed, who was represented by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said “oil will finish one day. So, we need to replace oil with arts, crafts and creative sector’’

The minister praised the NGA for exhibiting and promoting local content.

“Let me first and foremost commend the organisers of the exhibition which is very explanatory on its own to show the strength of our people in terms of creativity.

“In every part of the world, there is a special window to sell all of these art works.

“Most people don’t see the artists but what they see is the good jobs and money transmitted to them which is what we are planning to do now,’’ he said.

According to him, this first international art exhibition is to set up the platform and to make sure that we are promoting local content.

“You can see everything that is exhibited here is produced in Nigeria by Nigerians,’’ the minister said.

The President of SNA, Malam Muhammed Suleiman, described art as visual and everything people see.

He urged the participating students to take it seriously as it helps in employing many people in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

