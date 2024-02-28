FG, IOM evacuate 147 irregular Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), successfully repatriated another batch of 147 irregular Nigerian migrants stranded in Libya on Tuesday.

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge d’Affaires En Titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Musa said the evacuees who departed Tripoli International Airport on Tuesday aboard chartered flight UZ 189 were expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on the same day in the evening.

“Under the continuous evacuation exercise of the Federal Government, which is supported by the IOM in Libya, We successfully evacuated another batch of 147 irregular Nigerian migrants who were stranded in Libya.

“The evacuees included 78 males, 55 females, 13 children, and one infant. They departed Libya successfully and are expected to arrive at Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, where they will be received by relevant officials.

“We would continue to evacuate stranded Nigerians who have expressed willingness to return to Nigeria under the IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Repatriation (VHR) programme, in line with the’renewed hope’ agenda of the present administration to ensure all citizens have a better life.

“We are also pleased with the regular repatriation exercise, which shows that a lot of Nigerians are willing to return home to contribute to the nation’s development,” Musa said.

Musa expressed appreciation to the Libyan authorities, who have, at all times, supported successful exercises. (NAN)

By Sarafina Christopher