FG investing heavily on road construction, Health – Minister

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Minister of State, Works and Housing, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, says the Federal Government is investing heavily on road construction and rehabilitation to curb Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across the country.

Sambo said this during the courtesy visit of the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety to Nigeria, Mr Jean Todt on Friday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria is commited to the conventions signed, adding that safety on Nigeria roads would continue to be given utmost priority.

This he said would be achieved by ensuring that road signs are visible and symbols allocated clearly.

“The FG has made safety of lives and properties of the people major priority that is why road constructions and rehabilitation are ongoing.

“We will not relent in ensuring safety on our roads and also to urge motorists to drive carefully and safely to stay alive, ” he said.

Speaking, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) recently signed with the private sector and other stakeholders would help Nigerians access care during emergencies at no cost.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry of Health signed a MoU for the operation of a National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS).

NEMSAS is the operational arm of the third disbursement gateway, designated in the National Health Act with 5 per cent of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

This is for emergency medical treatment and meant to provide urgent health service to citizens at the moment and place of great health distress.

Ehanire said that emergency medical service was delivered along three operational pathways namely coverage of highways and roads; coverage of emergency within states and Federal Capital Territory.

“Also working in collaboration with respective authorities and involving domestic, workplace-related, assault and sports incidents.”

Earlier, the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, said that one of the topmost priority of the government was to keep the people alive, saying that this was to ensure the roads were safe always.

Amaechi said that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had been paying special attention to the people’s safety, adding that this led to the award presented in Ghana recently.

” I think the FRSC is doing their work and that is the reason they won the award for Nigeria in Accra and I want to congratulate them for the award.

“This award means they have to do more to reduce the number of carnages and keep Nigerians and get road users to behave properly,” he said.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, appreciated the UN for thier contribution to the issues related to crashes in Nigeria and for the award given to Nigeria for its efforts in curbing road carnage.

Oyeyemi acknowledged that the FRSC has been getting support from the United Nations Secretary-General Special Envoy in the areas of capacity development and the implementation of the conventions.

Also speaking, the UN Special Envoy emphasised the importance of road safety, especially in a populous country such as Nigeria.

Todt said that raising more awareness on the need to prevent roads accidents in Nigeria and Africa should be considered.

“I commend the work being done by the FRSC and the strong commitment of the Nigerian government towards improving road safety in the country, “he said.

Todt reiterated that the UN would continue to support such endeavours, urging FRSC not to give up on their hard work in saving lives and properties.

“Road safety is an important issue and it comes at a huge cost. We cannot accept fatalities and injuries. As an agency, you have strong responsibilities and should understand the needs of the people.

“If you need any help or support, it will be a privilege for us to help especially when I see your work and dedication, we believe this fatalities will be reduced drastically in Nigeria, “he said. (NAN).

