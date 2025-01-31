FG Introduces NIN-Enabled Farmer Registry, G2P Card to Boost Agricultural Efficiency, Transparency

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), in partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has launched an innovative project aimed at improving the delivery of government services to farmers.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Identity Number (NIN)-enabled Farmer Registry and Government 2 People (G2P) Card initiative is designed to streamline identification and authentication processes, ensuring that agricultural programs are effectively targeted and reach the intended beneficiaries.

In a joint statement, Dr. Joel Oruche, Director of Information, FMAFS, and Dr. Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, stated that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, with a focus on food security, transparency, and inclusivity.

They stated,”This initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with a focus on food security, transparency, and inclusivity.

“It aims to eliminate existing challenges faced by the FMAFS in delivering its programs efficiently to citizens, particularly farmers, across Nigeria. By leveraging the NIN and biometric data, the project seeks to create a more secure, efficient, and inclusive approach to agricultural aid distribution.

“The NIN-enabled farmer registry will link each farmer’s National Identification Number (NIN) with relevant data, such as land holdings, crop types, and livestock. This connection will be supported by the issuance of G2P cards, which allow for the provision of targeted aid to farmers.”

According to them, the G2P cards, which feature biometric identification, would also facilitate the delivery of agricultural services including financing, input distribution, extension services, and agency banking, among others.

“This system aims to eliminate fraud and improve visibility within the agriculture value chain.

“The G2P card, a biometrics-enabled payment card with multiple wallets, will enable the Ministry to offer services even in remote locations, where internet connectivity might be limited. This card is available to all Nigerians and legal residents, both banked and unbanked, and is designed to provide seamless access to government services such as subsidies, loans, welfare, and pensions,” they said.

They also revealed NIMC would provide the foundational identity system necessary to support the accurate linking of the G2P card to beneficiaries, ensuring security and data integrity.

According to them, each card would have a large capacity chip to store essential data, including identity information, fingerprints, and photographs.

“This will allow for secure, real-time transaction processing across government programs.

“The G2P card ecosystem represents a leap forward in providing verifiable, accessible, and efficient services to Nigerians. With the introduction of this initiative, both FMAFS and NIMC are committed to transforming the delivery of agricultural services and ensuring that government programs are administered with greater precision and transparency,” they said.

They expressed their gratitude to the press for their continued support, adding that they look forward to collaborating with the media to ensure the success of the project for the benefit of all Nigerians and residents.