FG intervenes in internal road network of 46 institutions – Minister

By Isaiah Eka

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says the Federal Government has intervened in internal road networks of 46 Tertiary Federal Institutions as at 2021.

Fashola said this on Tuesday in Ukana in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom at the inauguration and handing over of 1.1km internal road constructed by the Federal Government to the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Kayode Akinwande, Federal Controller of Works, in Akwa Ibom, said the infrastructure needs of tertiary institutions were steadily being met by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it had now reached the schools.

He said the quality of infrastructure had improved the quality of education with positive impact on students.

“We have successfully intervened in the internal Road networks of 46 Tertiary Federal institutions and handed over 29 as at 2021 and we now have another 17 ready to be handed over while we are currently attending to 30 roads in similar institutions across the country, making a total of 76.

“While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, including education, the Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

“The gap of our infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.

“It is undebatable that quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

“The students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes, because some defective roads, have been restored to good condition.

“This is consistent with our progressive ideal of improving the human condition; and that process continues here today as we hand over this one in Federal Polytechnic, Ukana as a critical intervention to support education,” Fashola said.

Fashola said that during the construction of the road, 200 indirect and 50 direct people were employed in the process contributing to the job creation initiative of the Federal Government and appealed to the school to make good use of the facilty.

Earlier in his remarks, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Dr Uduak Ukekpe, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for the Federal Government’s investment in the infrastructure in educational institutions, adding the road network handed over to the school was the outcome of a concerted efforts by the Federal Government.

He said that assessing the institution in rainy season was always challenging for staff, students and visitors, and appealed to government to assist in the completion of the remaining 3.1km road network.

“We are making concerted effort to develop this main campus of the Polytechnic which this road is a critical component. This Federal Government intervention is a step in the right direction to address the road infrastructure deficit in a new institution like ours,” Ukekpe said.

In his goodwill message, Alhaji Ado Kazaure, member, Governing Board, Federal Polytechnic, Ukana said the road network had added value to the institution.

kazaure thanked the Federal Government for the road intervention and solicited for more projects to enhance teaching and learning in the Polytechnic.

The President, Students Union Government of the Polytechnic, Mr Godsfavour Otukoko, said the road project had brought development to the school, adding that the place was a forest before the commencement of work there.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the event was official inauguration of the road by the representative of the minister of works and housing. (NAN)

