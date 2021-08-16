FG intensifies school feeding program in Ondo, Osun States

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to ensure an accurate and comprehensive coverage of primary in Ondo State in its Home Grown Feeding program in public .

With 108,842 primary school pupils already in its data base, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development stressed the need for a continued capturing exercise.

In Osun State, the enumeration of 95,983 pupils across the primary under the school feeding program has also commenced.

Speaking through the Ondo State Team lead, Kemisola Olasetemi, the FG explained that the biometric capturing of the pupils in data management and efficient implementation.

Olasetemi confirmed that the exercise will be an ongoing process as she revealed that N1.8b has spent in the last three years to cater to pupils in Ondo state under the NHGSF program.

“The process is ongoing. We will be coming back in September and October to capture new pupils that will come on board as well as exit some that are graduating. So, the program is going to be a one.”

Osun State coordinator, Taiwo Bashorun, speaking during the verification process in Ifon/Ilobu (Orolu Local Government Area) disclosed that 1,460   are currently enjoying the feeling programme the FG.

With the new collaboration recently with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the ministry also partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to distribute forms and capture the data.

The coordinators expressed satisfactions over the exercise which they said will motivate parents and guardians to  register children in schools for education.

