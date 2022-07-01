FG inaugurates white paper committee on review of parastatals, agencies, commissions since 2014

The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja, inaugurated the White Paper Committee on review of new parastatals, agencies and commissions created since 2014 till date.

The committee is to come up with the white paper reports of the committees inaugurated by the Federal Government in November 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had in 2021 constituted two committees; one of the committees chaired by Mr Goni Bukar Aji, a retired Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, was to review the Steve Orosanye report and the White Paper.

And the second committee chaired by Ms Amal Pepple, a retired Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, was to review new agencies created from 2014 to date.

Performing the inauguration, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha explained that it was the inability to implement the Oronsaye reports that the Federal Government came up with another two committees.

Mustapha said the committee was constituted to review new parastatals, agencies and commissions created since 2014 after the submission of the report on restructuring.

He said the committee was also to review the rationalisation of Federal Government parastatals, agencies and commissions.

According to him, the white paper was issued in March, 2014 followed by an implementation committee that was inaugurated in May 2014.

The SGF, however, said the white paper rejected most of the recommendations and merely noted an equally greater number, adding that even those accepted were not implemented.

“It is a great honour and privilege for me to inaugurate the White Paper Committee on the review of new Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions created since 2014 after the submission of the report on restructuring.

“And rationalisation of Federal Government parastatals, agencies and commissions.

“As you are aware, the Federal Government has been concerned with the increasing cost of governance, especially with revenue challenges in the country which led to a number of efforts to address the situation.

“One of such efforts was the constitution of the committee on the restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government parastatals, commissions and agencies on Aug. 18, 2011 chaired by the former Head of Service, Mr Steve Orosanye, ” he said.

Mustapha said committee submitted its report on April 16, 2012 with various recommendations such as abolition, reduction, merger and reversion of some of the agencies to departments in ministries.

He said after the submission of the Amal Pepple – chaired committee report, there was the need to constitute a ‘White Paper Committee, to consider its recommendations by the Government.

He listed the committee members as follows; Ebele Okeke – Chairman, Mrs Ibukun Odusote – member, Mustapha Sulaiman – member, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, – member, Mr Mahmuda Mamman – member, Hassan Musa – member.

Others are Dr (Mrs) Ifeoma Anyawutaku – member and Mr Dasuki Arabi Director- General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) member/Secretary.

In her response Dr Ebele Okeke, a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation and who is also the Chairman of the committee, appreciated the Federal Government for the honour of selecting them for the task.

Okeke, who pledged to work to ensure the implementation of the reports, pointed out that most of the recommendations of the Oronssye white paper reports were rejected, adding that even some that were recommended were yet to be implemented.

“And since then, more and more agencies, commissions, parastatals are being set up and it is actually defeating the purpose for which government set up the Oronsaye report.

“And that is why now government wants us to take a good look and make sure that we finish, and review the report on the new parastatals and agencies and come up with a good white paper for government so that it can be implemented, ” she said. (NAN)

