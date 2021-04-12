The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Monday inaugurated the visitation panels of 25 Federal Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education in the country.

Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono, inaugurated the panels in Abuja, urged them to adhere strictly to the terms of reference of their service.

He said that the visitation panel would ascertain the extent to which the institutions were mandated to carry out their functions.

Adamu said that the panels’ activities would cover a period of 10 years, between 2010 and 2020, which would also be expected to present two reports, covering 2010-2015 and 2016-2020.

According to him, each panel will have an academic, financial expert, and someone with knowledge of the law and other instruments.

“Each panel is expected to review the performance of each institution assigned in the area of governance, academic standards, quality assurance, management of finances, the relationship between the management and the staff.

“This panel is clearly expected to adhere to the following terms of reference; determine the relationship between the institution, various statutory bodies according to its law of supervisions, planning, finance, guidance and discipline.

“Look at the leadership qualities of the instructions in terms of the roles of the governing council, the head of institution and other principal officers,” he said

He said that the panels would also look into the financial management of the institutions over the recommended period; whether it was in accordance with the budget regulations.

According to him, it will also investigate the application of funds particularly the special grants and loans made for specific projects, among others.

Adamu urged the panels to conclude their responsibilities with best practices within the period of 60 days.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, tasked the panel on justifying their selection for the conduct of the exercise.

“From among thousands of names shortlisted, you have been selected for the conduct of the exercise in Nigeria’s Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

“So, you have to justify your nomination in this appointment,” he said.

Prof. Pai Obanya, Chairman Visitation Panel to Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State, responded on behalf of the chairmen of the visitation panels.

Obanya said that the task before the panel was to fulfill the government’s desire to make the institutions grow for better service.

He pledged to respect the terms of reference within the given timeline while urging the government to do justice to the recommendations of the panel. (NAN)

