FG inaugurates technology to transform livestock sector

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government on Wednesday in Abuja, inaugurated the National Animal Identification and Traceability System (NAITS), to address the socio-economic and security challenges bedeviling the livestock sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said the system is aimed to generate comprehensive data on livestock for proper planning.

Abubakar said the technology would help to address security issues plaguing the livestock sector such as cattle rustling, herder/pastoralist conflict among others.

He said that the ministry had been collaborating and would continue to partner with a wide range of stakeholders, to ensure that the technology was internationally recognised.

The minister said that the partnership would ensure that the system was efficient and effective to address the livestock data needs of the country.

“The successful implementation of NAITS will support livestock owners to identify their animals, curb livestock rustling, and facilitate interventions in the livestock sector,“he said.

He said that it provide credit and insurance, livestock movement control, animal recording for genetic improvement and research.

The minister said that it would also ease traceability, surveillance, animal disease control and enable trade among others.

He said that the global trade requirements and consumer concerns for source of livestock and livestock products traded and consumed makes animal identification and traceability very necessary.

Abubakar said this would enable Nigeria compete favourably in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and launch Nigeria livestock and livestock products into the international market.

He said NAITS as part of the National Livestock Transformation Plan would be implemented in all 36 states and the FCT.

” It is therefore gratifying to note that, stakeholder engagement and sensitisation on NAITS have already commenced in Bauchi, Edo, Enugu, and Lagos.

Other states are Katsina, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and FCT and this will continue until all states are covered,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, said the technology would facilitate keeping of animal producing records and history.

Umakhihe secretary was represented by Mrs Toyin Alade, Director Human Resources Management of the ministry of Agriculture.

The Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, commended the federal government for the inauguration of the technology.

He said the system would address clashes between farmers and communities as well the production of organic manure. (NAN)

